Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing

Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death.
The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.
"That is completely out of the question, from our point of view," he shared in an interview with Rolling Stone Aug. 31. "That's not the first bandwagon you need to jump on. I think that's completely ridiculous and extremely naïve."
Jacobs, 21, said Dean was staying in New York with her fiancé, Luke Volker, when she started feeling some "minor" symptoms, prompting her to ask Volker to accompany her to an emergency room, where she died a few hours later.
"This happened literally within the span of a day," Jacobs noted, "getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying, ‘Please take me to the hospital.'"
While Jacobs shared that the family is still not sure what happened, he said they "heard there was a viral infection in her lungs" and are awaiting Dean's official autopsy results.
He also cited Dean needing her spleen removed following a 2009 car accident as a factor that may have contributed to her death after getting an infection.
"They removed her spleen," Jacobs told Rolling Stone. "It's involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do what happened. Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."
Dean died on Aug. 29 at the age of 32 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. While the Elementary actress' family is trying to come to terms with this devastating loss, they want her to be remembered as the compassionate woman she was.
"She was extremely caring and extremely loving, more than anyone I could have ever known," Jacobs told Rolling Stone. "She reminded us every day how much she loved us. She spoke to my mom every single day of her life. If the call ended, she'd call her back immediately and say I didn't get to say goodbye to you."
He added, "This is quite shocking for us right now, having something like that happen. She was really the glue that kept us together."