Charlbi Dean’s Brother Shares Insight on His Sister’s Sudden Passing

Watch : Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Charlbi Dean's family is clearing up allegations surrounding the actress' sudden death.

The late Black Lightning actress' brother, Alex Jacobs, shut down rumors that surfaced on social media that his sister's death was linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

"That is completely out of the question, from our point of view," he shared in an interview with Rolling Stone Aug. 31. "That's not the first bandwagon you need to jump on. I think that's completely ridiculous and extremely naïve."

Jacobs, 21, said Dean was staying in New York with her fiancé, Luke Volker, when she started feeling some "minor" symptoms, prompting her to ask Volker to accompany her to an emergency room, where she died a few hours later.

"This happened literally within the span of a day," Jacobs noted, "getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying, ‘Please take me to the hospital.'"

While Jacobs shared that the family is still not sure what happened, he said they "heard there was a viral infection in her lungs" and are awaiting Dean's official autopsy results.