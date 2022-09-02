Timothée Chalamet Says It's "Tough to Be Alive Now" During Discussion on Social Media

Watch : Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Timothée Chalamet is not here for the negativity that comes with social media.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 26, slammed social media while discussing how his character in the upcoming Luca Guadagino-directed film, Bones and All, was able to navigate through life in the ‘80s as a cannibal before these platforms were invented.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged," Timothée said during a Venice Film Festival press conference for the film Sept. 2. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

He added, "Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on."