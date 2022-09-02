Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are striding into their next chapter.
The couple—who was first introduced to audiences during the 2018 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant—have gotten engaged. In a video shared to Jade's TikTok account Sept. 1, Sean is seen popping the question in front of their closest family and friends (not to worry—MTV cameras were also there to catch all the action).
"Our happily ever after has just begun," Jade captioned the clip. "So glad we can finally share this! I'll be Mrs. Austin October 2023. We worked for this and I'm so proud of where we are. Love always prevails."
After welcoming their daughter, Kloie, together in 2017, viewers watched as the pair faced ups and downs in their relationship, with the couple splitting in 2019. Ultimately, Jade and Sean—who has been open about his struggle with addiction and completed treatment earlier this year—rekindled their relationship last year, per The Sun.
After Jade posted the engagement video, many social media users responded with emotional well wishes for the two. "I'm crying, THIS is what we needed," one fan wrote. Another added, "I love this! I also love that he took time to work on himself to be the best dad to Kloie and soon to be husband to you!"
In a Q&A featured on her Instagram Stories Sept. 1, Jade revealed that the two have actually been engaged "since the first week of July," but held off on sharing the news. Why? Because they didn't want to spoil too much of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which premieres Sept. 6. The MTV star also confirmed that they've already started wedding planning with a "Gothic Victorian kind of theme" in mind.
Earlier this year, Jade opened up about Sean's life-changing progress and shared her hope for their budding future.
"I don't even want to cry, but I'm really proud of him and I'm proud of where we are today," she told E! News in January. "And I really hope the world can appreciate how much we've been open with our audience and everyone who watches the show."