New Fire Country Trailer Will Have You on High Alert

Watch : Fire Country Exclusive CBS Trailer

Remain on high alert, there's a blazing new series in the neighborhood.

CBS announced the release of their new drama Fire Country in May, and now the wait is over, as we have a closer look at what it's all about.

In a new trailer exclusive to E! News, viewers are invited to take in the firefighting series' drama, which is set to a powerful new song, titled "Riot," by Kane Brown.

Specifically, the teaser kicks off by introducing us to Fire Country's leading man, Bode Donavan (Thieriot).

"Thank you for considering my request for parole," he says, "I want to say I take full responsibility for my actions, and I stand before you a different man."

The convict is "midway through a five-year prison stretch," according to the official synopsis, when he gets an opportunity to reduce his prison sentence. But there's one catch: The "convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires," per the description.