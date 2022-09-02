The MixtapE! Presents Louis Tomlinson, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Louis Tomlinson is headed in the right direction.
On Sept. 1, the former boy bander announced his new solo album Faith In the Future will be released on Nov. 11. To give loyal fans a sneak peak into the project, the 30-year-old released the song "Bigger Than Me," aimed at celebrating personal growth.
"All my experience from being in a band like One Direction, the experience was incredible but doesn't feel that relevant to what I'm doing now," Louis told Official Charts. "I wasn't an individual artist. It took a bit of working out of exactly who I was."
As the last unofficial weekend of summer approaches, Louis and many artists are giving fans something great to listen to. See our new music picks before you head outside this Labor Day.
LeAnn Rimes and Dave Audé—"Uninvited"
This holiday weekend, you'll want to dance when you turn up this reimagined rendition of Alanis Morissette's hit song. "It was such a joy to collaborate with Dave on one of the most epic songs ever," LeAnn said. "Dave and I have been working together for years, but this was the first time we joined forces to create a track from start to finish. He is a dear friend, a genius at his craft and a blast to create with. I love what we have created together!"
Louis Tomlinson—"Bigger Than Me"
In his first release since 2020, the former One Direction member sings about letting go of self-doubt and embracing change. "It's almost a coming of age for myself," Louis said about the track, "and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people."
Charlie Puth—"Smells Like Me"
The 30-year-old singer mourns the loss of a past relationship in a new track from his upcoming self-titled album. "Lonely / When you're in his arms / Yeah you know I prayed for that, prayed for that, yeah," he sings in the opening. "Your laundry / Dipped in my cologne / Cause you know it takes you back, takes you back." Smells like a hit!
Alex Warren—"Headlights"
In his debut single, the 21-year-old shares a deeply moving track about anxiety and all what you can't control. "This song means a lot to me because it perfectly describes how I'm currently feeling," Alex told Rolling Stone. "The song is inspired by a troubling time when I was 17 and felt I couldn't do anything to get out of the hole of my anxiety, but also how I can still feel that way today. Experiencing that same anxiety despite my different circumstances is mesmerizing in a way. Releasing art that relates to people who share that struggle with anxiety and mental health issues, a struggle that can feel lonely and confusing, feels really powerful and beautiful to me."
Rita Wilson and Leslie Odom Jr.—"Massachusetts"
For a majestic rendition of The Bee Gees' classic hit, Rita and co-producer Matt Rollings created an exuberant and immaculately orchestrated treatment of the song complete with soaring strings and a lush arrangement. "The Bee Gees' songs are so beautiful, and I had never heard ‘Massachusetts' as a duet," Rita said. "I like the idea that these lovers had to split up for a while, go their own ways and then eventually come back home to Massachusetts."
Danielle Bradbery—"A Special Place"
Prepare to channel your inner fire after listening to this country artist who proves to be long on spunk and short on wasting time. "You know the type of song that ignites something in you when it comes on?" Danielle asked while setting up her new single. "‘A Special Place' is that one for me. It has the strong-willed attitude I've been looking for and makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs. We've all felt like ‘I don't hate you, but I sure don't wish you well' about that certain someone...So channel your inner fire and let it out with me!"
The 1975—"I'm in Love With You"
In the third track from their forthcoming album Being Funny In a Foreign Language, The 1975 bring the romance with thoughtful lyrics and an irresistible beat. "Heartbeat is coming in so strong," lead singer Matty Healy sings. "If you don't stop I'm gonna need a second one / Oh, there's something I've been meaning to say to you baby."
flor—"Every Night"
Ahead of their Future Shine tour kicking off later this month, flor decided to release an anthemic track that goes back to 2013. "‘Every Night' was a song we started writing years ago before we officially became flor," frontman Zach Grace said. "We were going through some old demos earlier this year and all agreed it was time to give the song the Future Shine spin, and finally release it."
