You Won’t Believe How Much Money Russell Wilson Scored in His Contract Extension

Russell Wilson didn't fumble the bag.
The Denver Broncos quarterback reportedly secured a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN. This means the NFL player will stay with the Broncos until the 2028 season.
Wilson got traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in March, making an average salary of $24 million this season, per ESPN. According to ESPN, he is expected to make $27 million in 2023 before the extension adds extra figures to his paycheck, upping his salary to $49 million per year.
E! News reached out to Wilson's representatives and the Broncos for comment and has not heard back.
ESPN reports that this is the third most expensive deal in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money, which means Wilson will earn the full $165 million regardless of skill decrease or injury.
Though the Broncos' are currently experiencing an ownership change, the franchise's new owner and CEO Greg Penner said last month that Wilson's addition to the team made leadership "more excited," per the Athletic.
"It's critical to have a great quarterback in this league," Penner said, "And coming in this organization with Russell in place is a tremendous benefit for us."
The group's wishes of having a strong quarterback—Wilson's 113 wins are the most any NFL player has won within 10 seasons—are coming true.
According to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, Wilson stated his intention to stay in Denver, saying in a July press conference, "I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career."
That sounds like a major touchdown for everyone involved.