Tessa Thompson Makes a Dramatic Entrance in All-Red Look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection.

The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head, forming a dramatic hood, and draped all the way down with its floor-length train. The design, which created the illusion that it was one piece of fabric, ruched at the bodice and bottom half of the mini dress.

Tessa's all-red ensemble, styled by dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, wasn't complete without a few glamorous finishing touches.

Matching tights, a glossy Brandon Blackwood purse and Christian Louboutin pumps tied her whole look together. As for her hair and makeup? She kept her curls slicked down and hidden under the hood, but packed a punch wearing a bright, bold red lipstick.