Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor

Jennifer Lopez shared new photos from her rehearsal dinner, reception and wedding to Ben Affleck. See the pictures fans can’t stop looking over.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 01, 2022 11:08 PMTags
Jennifer LopezWeddingsBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning.

Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day.

As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the newlywed looked back on her weekend that started with a rehearsal dinner and ended with a sparkling reception filled with fireworks.

"For us, this was perfect timing," Jennifer shared when looking back on her Aug. 20 nuptials. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."

Despite a few hiccups leading up to the big day including family members catching the stomach bug, Jennifer said she felt a "calm and easy certainty" that everything was going to work out. Sure enough, her wedding ceremony was "perfect."

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: A Behind-the-Scenes Look

"One of the most perfect of our lives," the Marry Me star said. "We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness...the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."

 

 

As the newlyweds continue their Italian honeymoon far away from home, we're sharing even more fabulous details from the wedding weekend.

From the table settings and lakeside decor to Jennifer's multiple wedding weekend looks, there's plenty to admire about Jenny from the Block's big party below. 

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

John Russo/ On The JLo

The Night Before

John Russo/ On The JLo
Rehearsal Dinner
John Russo/ On The JLo
Weekend Ride
John Russo/ On The JLo
Lovely Day
John Russo/ On The JLo
Light It Up
John Russo/ On The JLo
Big Hug
John Russo/ On The JLo

Wedding Moments

John Russo/ On The JLo
Perfect Kiss
John Russo/ On The JLo
Happily Ever After
John Russo/ On The JLo

Reception

John Russo/ On The JLo
At Last
John Russo/ On The JLo
Picture Perfect
John Russo/ On The JLo
Party On
John Russo/ On The JLo
Grab Your Seat
John Russo/ On The JLo
Warm Welcome
John Russo/ On The JLo
Welcome Home
John Russo/ On The JLo
Forever Newlyweds
John Russo/ On The JLo
Dance Again
John Russo/ On The JLo
Fireworks
John Russo/ On The JLo

The Morning After

John Russo/ On The JLo
Family Forever
John Russo/ On The JLo
Bling Bling
John Russo/ On The JLo
Let's Celebrate
John Russo/ On The JLo
Sweet Treats
John Russo/ On The JLo
Take a Seat
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

4

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago

5

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Ben Affleck Told Her in Wedding Speech