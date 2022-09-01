Kate Spade Surprise Labor Day 2022: Get This $350 Shopper-Loved Bag for $75 & More Deals Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love designer bags, Labor Day weekend is the best time to shop. All the top brands and retailers from Coach and Coach Outlet to Tory Burch, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have major discounts on designer must-haves this holiday weekend. But one retailer we're super excited for is Kate Spade Surprise.
Right now, everything on Kate Spade Surprise is on sale for up to 75% off. In addition to that, the retailer is also offering a free tote with the purchase of $175 or more. Whether you're looking for a new backpack for school, tote bags for work, stylish boots for fall or smaller crossbody bags that will keep your hands-free, Kate Spade Surprise has something you're sure to love at deeply discounted prices.
One deal we're really loving right now is their jaw-dropping 24-hour Deal of the Day. If you're looking for a crossbody bag that can fit all the essentials for a day out, the Rosie Small Crossbody is perfect for you. It's currently available in four colors: black, saddle brown, purple and dusty blue. It's originally $349, but on sale today for just $75! That's a deal you don't want to pass up.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles that you can snag this Labor Day at Kate Spade Surprise. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day
Kate Spade Rosie Small Crossbody
If you want to score the best deals on site, we highly recommend checking out the Kate Spade 24-Hour Deal of the Day. Right now, you can get the stylish Rosie Small Crossbody, originally $349, for just $75! It's made of pebbled leather and features a two way Spade jacquard lining. The dimensions are 8.6" H x 10.4" W x 2.2" D, and it has a strap drop of 22". There are four colors to choose from.
Since it's a Deal of the Day offering, we highly recommend acting fast. Tomorrow, the price will go back up to it's normal sale price of $119.
More Can't-Miss Kate Spade Surprise Deals to Shop This Labor Day
Kate Spade Laurel Way Greer Crossbody
The Laurel Way Greer Crossbody is super chic, versatile and practical. It's a best-selling style with over 2,000 five-star reviews, which is not something you see a lot on the site. There are three colors to choose from and they're on sale for just over $100.
Kate Spade Natalia Square Crossbody
The Kate Spade Natalia Square Crossbody features playful large polka dots and a stylish silhouette. It's a new addition to Kate Spade Surprise and it's on sale for $129. Considering it's list price is $379, you're scoring a seriously good deal.
Kate Spade Remi Flap Chain Crossbody
There's so much to love about the Remi Flap Chain Crossbody from its size to its classy overall look. The bag originally costs nearly $400, but you can get it today for $159. It's a guaranteed compliment-getter!
Kate Spade Billie Booties
The Kate Spade Billie Booties are here just in time for fall! They're casual and cool, yet still has that signature Kate Spade chicness. Right now, it's on sale for $129. Sizes are selling out fast, so be sure to snap this up while you still can.
Kate Spade Shining Spade Heart Hoops
How cute are these pearl heart hoop earrings? We're obsessed! Right now it's on sale for $25.
Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote
If you need a solid tote that can carry everything you need for the day ahead, consider the Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote. It's made of nylon and comes in three colors. Best part is, it's originally $299 but on sale now for $89.
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
The Ava Reversible Tote gets five stars from hundreds of reviewers. Since it is reversible, you're basically getting two bags in one. Plus, it even comes with matching coin purse!
Kate Spade North South Crossbody
Love a bright pop of color? Consider the sleek Kate Spade North South Crossbody that's perfect for everyday use. If pink isn't your thing, it also comes in a versatile classic black for the same price.
