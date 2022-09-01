Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Ben Affleck Told Her in Wedding Speech

How many words does it take to encapsulate an entire romance? For Ben Affleck, he was able to do with nine.
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben celebrated their love with a secondary wedding ceremony held at Ben's Georgia estate, the "On The Floor" singer has revealed the special thing Ben said during his speech at their reception.
As Jennifer recalled in the Sept. 1 installment of her On The JLo newsletter, Ben noted, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now."
Jennifer explained that the message came from Ben's work in film. "That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night," she wrote. "And I thought...how perfect."
That line from Ben's 2016 movie wasn't the only artistic reference that made its way into their special day. Jennifer shared that she surprised the actor by incorporating a song that is close to their hearts in the ceremony.
"Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn's 'True Companion' as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago," Jennifer wrote. "Though Ben didn't know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding."
But Marc had more than one tune up his sleeve for the special moment. J.Lo said she started her walk down the aisle while Marc began to play "The Things We've Handed Down." The song was fitting as her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, (who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner), walked before her at the event.
"A song about the wonderful mystery of children," J.Lo recalled, "something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."
And after Violet had finished making her way down the aisle, Marc performed "True Companion."
As for how the groom felt about the grand gesture, Jennifer wrote, "Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together."