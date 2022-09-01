Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Ben Affleck Told Her in Wedding Speech

Watch : Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

How many words does it take to encapsulate an entire romance? For Ben Affleck, he was able to do with nine.

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben celebrated their love with a secondary wedding ceremony held at Ben's Georgia estate, the "On The Floor" singer has revealed the special thing Ben said during his speech at their reception.

As Jennifer recalled in the Sept. 1 installment of her On The JLo newsletter, Ben noted, "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now."

Jennifer explained that the message came from Ben's work in film. "That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night," she wrote. "And I thought...how perfect."

That line from Ben's 2016 movie wasn't the only artistic reference that made its way into their special day. Jennifer shared that she surprised the actor by incorporating a song that is close to their hearts in the ceremony.