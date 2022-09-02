Tory Burch Quietly Discounted Tons of Styles for a Private Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tory Burch is just one of those iconic brands with items that will never go out of style. Shopping at Tory Burch is an investment in pieces you will keep (and wear) forever and ever. If you love shopping Tory Burch, but your bank account disagrees, I will let you in on a little secret. This is a great time to shop because there are some secret deals. Tory Burch quietly put some bestselling styles on sale.
You can get discounts on bags, belts, sandals, swimsuits, activewear, jeans, boots, and more during the Tory Burch Private Sale. Here are some of the best deals from Tory Burch just in time for Labor Day Weekend.
Tory Burch Shoes on Sale
Tory Burch Jessa Pointy-Toe Loafer
Step up your footwear with these soft, deconstructed loafers adorned with a chain link. A shopper raved, " Very comfortable despite the pointy toe, they don't squeeze your feet. Adequate for casual evenings out! No break in period needed!"
Tory Burch Georgia Sandal
Tory Burch has the most comfortable, timeless sandals. These have a square toe and golden hardware. You will want to wear these cushioned insole shoes all day long.
Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule
These shoes prove that you can be cozy and professional at the same time. These shearling-lined shoes are incredibly comfortable, yet totally office-appropriate.
Tory Burch Bags on Sale
Tory Burch Kira Crochet Convertible Shoulder Bag
This straw bag is such a classic. You will carry this around for decades to come. Plus, you have options with this one. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or you can even convert it into a clutch.
Tory Burch Ella Tall Tote Bag
This logo tote bag is great for commuters. It can easily hold a 15-inch laptop. Plus, it has interior pockets for your small essentials.
Tory Burch Sunglasses on Sale
Tory Burch Kira Square Sunglasses
Turn up the glamour with these oversized, square-shaped sunglasses.
Tory Burch Recycled Rectangular Sunglasses
These rectangular sunglasses are made from recycled materials with mineral glass lenses. These come in three colorways.
Tory Burch Belts on Sale
Tory Burch 1 Inch Kira Belt
Tory Burch belts are nothing short of iconic. These work with your favorite jeans or cinched over a dress, blazer, or sweater. This one comes in three colorways.
Tory Burch Watches on Sale
Tory Burch Phipps Watch, Luggage Leather/Gold-tone, 29 X 41 MM
This minimalist-style watch is goes with any outfit. A shopper raved, "This elegant time piece will be a stunning addition to any professional work wardrobe!"
Tory Burch Wallets and Card Holders on Sale
Tory Burch Robinson Printed Card Case
Why have a plain card holder when you can have this fun cherry-decorated one instead? This is just what you need to hold your daily essentials.
Tory Burch T Card Pocket
You can get this Tory Burch card holder in yellow or black.
Tory Burch Swimsuits on Sale
Tory Burch Bike Shorts on Sale
Tory Burch High-rise Compression Mélange Bike Short
These high-rise compression biker shorts are incredibly supportive and they're made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that's truly opaque, which means it won't be see-through, even when you squat down to the ground. These come in two colorways.
Tory Burch High-rise Weightless Bike Short
If you prefer lightweight fabrics, these biker shorts are super breathable, moisture-wicking, and they are incredibly lightweight. These are a perfect choice for extra-hot temperatures and high-impact workouts. These come in three colorways.
Tory Burch Bracelets on Sale
Tory Burch Serif-T Single Wrap Bracelet
This bold blue bracelet is the fun pop of color your outfit needs.
Tory Burch Sports Bras on Sale
Tory Burch Printed Scoop-Back Bra
This floral sports bra is so cute that you'll want to wear it as part of your outfit even when you're not working out. It has built-in padding and it's incredibly flattering. It's also incredibly supportive for high-impact workouts.
Tory Burch Compression Mélange Cross-Back Bra
This is a great sports bra for medium-impact workouts because it is made from moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric that's also incredibly supportive. This bra comes in 5 colorways.
Tory Burch Tank Tops on Sale
Tory Burch Cropped Tank
This cropped tank is the ideal layering piece. Wear it in the warmer months as a lightweight top or under a sweater for some added warmth in those cooler temperatures. It comes in three colors.
Tory Burch Earrings on Sale
Tory Burch Kira Charm Earring
These earrings are full of charms: a pearl, our beveled Double T, and a brass frog. This work from day to night.
Tory Burch Kira Semiprecious Circle-Stud Earring
These round earrings are just classic Tory Burch. You can wear them every day.
Tory Burch Sweats on Sale
Tory Burch Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpant
You need these Tory Burch sweats in every color for your off-duty wardrobe. These cozy joggers have a drawstring waist and an incredibly comfortable fi. They come in four colors.
