Influencer Oli London Apologizes for Getting Surgery to Look Like BTS’ Jimin

YouTuber Oli London is issuing an apology to K-Pop group BTS' Park Jimin and the Asian community for "trying to become another person."

The influencer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has undergone 32 surgeries to "achieve (their) Jimin look," they said in a video per NBC News. The different operations include six nose jobs, an eye surgery, a facelift, a brow lift, a temple lift and a teeth procedure, because London wanted to "look exactly like" their "ultimate idol." London said in a 2021 YouTube video, titled "Being Korean," that they were no longer "British," but "Korean."

However, London now regrets their actions, saying in an Aug. 29 YouTube video that "it wasn't the right thing to do" and adding that it was wrong to "emulate Jimin in such an obsessive way."

Though London "still identifies as Korean," they extended an apology to "any member of the Asian community that has ever misunderstood me or misinterpreted me or thought maybe I was a little bit too obsessed with Jimin."