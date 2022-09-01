Why Nina Parker's New Netflix Series Buy My House Isn't Your Typical Real Estate Show

Nina Parker's new show has turned her into a real estate expert…only she doesn't have a license.
Somewhere between Shark Tank and Selling Sunset lies Netflix's new series Buy My House, which premieres Sept. 2. The Nightly Pop co-host dished all about why the series—which follows homeowners as they pitch their properties to a panel of experts in an effort to sell them—isn't your typical real estate show.
"We have all of these tycoon experts and you really learn what's important," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 1, "and also how important your neighborhood is that you live in and the value of everyone around you."
And that panel of tycoons consists of Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, real estate broker Danisha Wrighster, NFL star and investor Brandon Copeland and Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman.
Viewers will also get to learn about the homeowner's heartfelt backstories. Nina recalled one woman who stated that the house she was selling "healed her when she was going through an illness," adding, "You get these really honest stories from people, and, you know, your house is a part of you."
But when it comes to how Nina went from covering the latest entertainment news on E! to helping people sell their homes, the star told her Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart and guest host Kym Whitley that she's had a strong interest in real estate for a while.
"I decided to stop doing social media, and now, I go on Redfin," she shared before joking, "I go on all the housing websites and look at all these houses that only Morgan can afford."
She continued, "I just really love homes. You know, I love watching Selling Sunset on Netflix. Half of the reason is the drama, but the other half is just like these beautiful homes. I just have a love for landscaping and things like that."
Hear more of Nina's real estate tips and tricks in the full interview above.
Buy My House premieres Sept. 2 on Netflix.