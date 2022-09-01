Coach Labor Day 2022 Sale: Get 25% Off Totes, the Disney Collection & More Styles That Never Go on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One of our favorite things about big shopping holidays like Labor Day is the amount of things that go on sale that rarely ever do. If you love Coach, you're probably familiar with their outlet store which has up to 70% off deals every day. Sometimes, they even offer an additional savings on top of that. Coach retail, on the other hand, hardly ever goes on sale. But this Labor Day, Coach is having an incredible sale themselves where you can take 25% off best-selling bags, shoes and more that have never been discounted.

For instance, if you're a big Disney fan, you may have seen the Disney x Coach Collection themed to the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World released earlier this year. Right now, several items from the Signature sport slides that sold out really fast when they first launched, as well as the matching belt bag that's perfect for a day at the Parks and beyond. But those aren't the only great things on sale.

Be sure to check out the Coach Labor Day Sale Event happening now. We've rounded up some of our favorite styles. Check those out below.