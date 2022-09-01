Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch : Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege

Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister.

The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.

"There are so many people on a daily basis that are not making it to the age where their hair starts to gray," she wrote in an essay for InStyle published on Aug. 31. "And so when I see my gray hair, it actually is a blessing because it means that, yes, I'm getting older and I'm still here."

She emphasized, "I don't take that lightly — I really, really don't."

"For the women who are struggling with going gray and getting older," the 44-year-old added, "the advice I would give is to start embracing or allowing your energy and the people in your space to be supportive."