Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Speculation

After former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown posted a cryptic video about love on TikTok, fans wondered if she and boyfriend Adam Woolard had split. Now, she’s setting the record straight.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 01, 2022 6:17 PMTags
The BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesHannah BrownBachelor NationTikTok
Watch: Tyler Cameron Jokes About Ex Hannah Brown's New Book

Has Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's journey together come to an end?

After the Bachelorette star shared a new TikTok where she lip-synced to an audio that said they were done "falling in love with everyone," people began wondering if that was a sign she and Adam has broken up. 

"I just want to let everyone know that I'm no longer in my 'falling in love with everyone phase,'" the audio says. "I'm done with that. I only love Jesus now."

Naturally, this led many people to have questions about the reality TV star's current relationship status. 

One comment underneath the clip read, "Soooo is she and Adam broken up??"

photos
Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess: Biggest Bombshells

Hannah, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before starring in The Bachelorette, quickly clarified her intentions by sharing the post and wrote, "Omg no!! Just referencing my time as bachelorette."

Hannah and Adam, a model and meditation/lifestyle coach, first sparked romance rumors in early 2021, and recently moved in together in a Santa Monica apartment.

She captioned the video,"#bacherlorette life update #jesusstilllovesme #jesuslovesyou #bachelor #relationshipadvice."

Hannah and Adam, a model and meditation/lifestyle coach, first sparked romance rumors in early 2021, and recently moved in together in a Santa Monica apartment.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Rumors

2
Exclusive

Pump Rules' Scheana Shay Spills on Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss

3

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

"We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining," she told People in May of there move. "We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life."

She added, "Creating a community and fellowship is super important to us, so we wanted to have a dining area that could facilitate that."

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Rumors

2
Exclusive

Pump Rules' Scheana Shay Spills on Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss

3

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

4

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

5

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly