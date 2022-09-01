Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Speculation

Watch : Tyler Cameron Jokes About Ex Hannah Brown's New Book

Has Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's journey together come to an end?

After the Bachelorette star shared a new TikTok where she lip-synced to an audio that said they were done "falling in love with everyone," people began wondering if that was a sign she and Adam has broken up.

"I just want to let everyone know that I'm no longer in my 'falling in love with everyone phase,'" the audio says. "I'm done with that. I only love Jesus now."

Naturally, this led many people to have questions about the reality TV star's current relationship status.

One comment underneath the clip read, "Soooo is she and Adam broken up??"