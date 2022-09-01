Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer: Amber Reacts to Losing Her Custody Battle

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

These Teen Moms are ready for their next chapter.

The trailer for MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dropped Sept. 1, ahead of the show's Sept. 6 premiere date. In it, we get our first glimpse of the current lives of the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2—including the very public custody battle over 4-year-old son James that star Amber Portwood lost this summer.

"I really don't know what's going on," Portwood says in the trailer. "Whether James will be moving to California."

"I'm speechless," Kristina Shirley reacts tearfully. "James is her life."

Portwood lost her custody battle in June, which started in 2019 after the Teen Mom star was arrested for domestic violence against ex Andrew Glennon.