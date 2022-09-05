14 Stars Who Have Normal Jobs

Watch: Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He Stands With Doja Cat
Noah Schnapp saving you from drowning? Stranger Things have happened.
The 17-year-old actor recently revealed that he works part time as a lifeguard at his local pool, you know, when he's not busy being the star of one of the most popular TV shows. But he's not the first celebrity to have a so-called normal job outside of Hollywood, with Kevin Jonas and Nikki Blonsky also having second, totally relatable careers.
Plus, former Disney Channel heartthrobs Erik von Detten and Clayton Snyder left acting to pursue their other passions and Selena Gomez's onscreen BFF from The Wizards of Waverly Place became a nurse. Look at her now.
Check out all of these stars who had normal jobs after leaving Hollywood:
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.