Kim Kardashian Mourns Death of Family Friend and Businessman J.R. Ridinger

Kim Kardashian is remembering the late J.R. Ridinger.
Days after the passing of the Market America founder and CEO, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to pay tribute. Sharing a throwback photo of J.R. with his wife Loren Ridinger, Kim wrote, "Memories were what both of you were best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special."
The SKIMS founder, who is a close friend of Loren's, noted the memories she has with the couple "will last a lifetime," adding that her "heart breaks" for Loren and her daughter Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin.
Kim concluded her tribute by promising to be there for the family amid their grief. "JR will be so missed," she added. "I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much."
Earlier this week, Market America announced that J.R., who also headed SHOP.COM Worldwide "passed away suddenly" on Aug. 30. He was 63 years old.
"Market America | SHOP.COM Worldwide has lost its great visionary, and the world has lost a passionate human being who believed in other people even more than they believed in themselves" an Aug. 30 statement shared to the company's Twitter account read. "Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, partner and mentor."
The global product brokerage and internet marketing company noted J.R.'s "entrepreneurial spirt will forever be the foundation of Market America," adding that, "The foundation he built has prepared us to continue to carry his dream forward for generations to come."
"No words can adequately express our shock, our pain, and our tremendous sadness of J.R.'s untimely passing," the statement continued. "JR would want us to honor his memory and legacy by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much."
In addition to Loren and Amber, J.R. is survived by his daughter Amanda; his grandchildren, Ayden, Ayva and Aydrien; his brothers Marc and Steve; his sister Brandi; his son-in-law Duane; and his team.
Loren, who is the Senior Executive Vice President of Market America | SHOP.COM Worldwide, also mourned J.R.'s passing in a statement on Facebook.
"While I am unable to speak and I am in shock - you should know I am broken," she wrote on Aug. 31, "my heart has been ripped out."
Loren shared that J.R. "had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us" while they were on vacation.
"In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she continued. "I beg of you to pray and meditate on him. To keep us all in your prayers. I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
Along with her statement, Loren added a message to her late husband, writing, "I love you baby. I love you with all of me. Everything I am - is because of us. We were a force - together we can accomplish anything. I will spend every last second of my life - keeping your dream alive - with your entire Market America family. I love you is just not enough. You and me forever."
Kim and Loren have been friends for years, and they've championed each other in their careers and personal lives. In a 2015 birthday post, Kim called Loren "one of the most generous & down to earth women I know."
Lauren has also shared her admiration for her friend, writing in one blog post, "Kimmy is that friend who you may not see as often as you'd like to, but when you do, you just instantly reconnect and laugh the time away together."