Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion.
The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
"I didn't understand why that happened," she said to L'Officiel. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde."
Ana went on to explain the importance of embracing all parts of the late icon in order to portray her properly.
"To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," she told the outlet. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."
And Ana isn't the only member of the Blonde family surprised by its rating. As Blonde director Andrew Dominik, previously told Vulture, "I thought we'd colored inside the lines. But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time."
"I think if I'm given the choice, I'd rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story, he continued, "Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"
Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized novel, Netflix's synopsis best explains that the film shows "a life both known and unknown" in a "boldly imaginative".
Blonde is set to premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival and will be released on Netflix September 23.