Get to Know Austin J. Mills, Host of E!'s New Digital Series DRIVE!

Watch : 5 Things to Know About DRIVE! Host Austin J Mills

There's much more to Austin J. Mills than his love for cool cars.

The former basketball player and social media star is hitting the road with some of Hollywood's biggest stars in E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. And while he's usually asking celebrities questions about themselves, he shared some fun facts about himself exclusively with E! News.

For starters, he went viral for posting trick-shot videos during his time as a college basketball player at Baylor University. In addition to gaining "over eight million views on YouTube, 50 million views on Instagram and 15 million views on TikTok," his viral videos also earned him a hosting gig with the NBA.

But perhaps his dream hosting gig is to be a food show host, "kind of like Guy Fieri," as Mills stated that he's a "major foodie," despite being a picky eater as a kid.

"Two things I will never eat are cucumbers and onions," Mills revealed. "But now as I get older, I want to try everything. I'll even throw in a little onion in there once in a while, as long as it's not raw."