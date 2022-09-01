How She-Hulk Got a Hot Girl Cameo From Megan Thee Stallion

This cameo is savage (classy, bougie, ratchet).
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Sept. 1 episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut during Sept. 1's episode, appearing as herself. But, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer wasn't even originally slated for the part.
"We didn't even know that we could dream that big," head writer Jessica Gao told Entertainment Weekly. "When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician."
In the episode, Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters is hired by awful former colleague, who is suing an ex-girlfriend after he claims she catfished him into believing he was dating the "Big Ole Freak" rapper. When Walters wins the case, the camera pans to a smiling Megan, who has been watching the trial.
Gao explained that cast member Jameela Jamil (who plays villain Titania) first mentioned Megan for the episode, as the two knew one another after working on HBO Max's Legendary. And once she threw the name out there, the cast and crew couldn't get the rapper out of their minds.
"She's perfect on so many levels—just as a beautiful young celebrity who would never date Dennis Bukowski, but also as a powerful woman who embodies a lot of what She-Hulk embodies," director Kat Coiro said. "As soon as that name came up, there was nobody else."
Turns out Megan loves Marvel, so she came on board quickly—which was a dream for star Maslany, who, as Coiro notes, is "the world's biggest Megan fan." In fact, their post-credits scene—in which the rapper becomes Walters' newest client, and the two subsequently get into a twerk-off—only came about because Maslany had been following Megan's career since the beginning.
"Tatiana really wanted a scene with Megan, and we saw how fun that energy would be and how it would be a missed opportunity not to have them on screen together," Coiro said. "And we also learned that She-Hulk's a great twerker, which was a surprise to all of us."
Maslany revealed that Gao didn't tell her about the scene until two days before they filmed it, noting it was probably because she would "pass out."
"It was a dream," the Black Orphan star said. "She's such an amazing person. She's so game for just playing."
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Thursdays on Disney+.