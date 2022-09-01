Emma Heming Willis Claps Back at Critics of Her Grief Awareness Message With Bruce Willis Quote

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is sending a strong message to her haters.

After the model, 44, got candid about dealing with grief six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, she issued a response to those who called her a "drama queen" over her message on social media.

"When you're not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," Emma wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 31. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f--k em.'"

Emma also shared a screenshot of some hateful comments she received from people on social media. In one of the messages, a user called the Red 2 actress a "drama queen," while another pointed out her and the Sixth Sense actor's 23-year age difference.

"When you marry an old man DECADES older than you are, you become their caregivers," the user wrote. "That's what you signed up for deal with it and stop complaining."