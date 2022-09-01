Serena Williams Proves She's the GOAT With Epic Clapback After U.S. Open Round 2 Win

After Serena Williams won her match against no. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open, she was asked if she surprised herself with her level of playing and served an epic reply.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 01, 2022 2:43 PMTags
SportsSerena WilliamsCelebritiesTennisU.S. Open
Watch: Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis

Serena Williams just aced this response. 

After winning her match against the no. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit during the second round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 31, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was asked by former tennis pro and ESPN analyst Mary Joe Fernández if she surprised herself with her level of performance.

Letting out a small laugh, Williams replied, "I mean, I'm just Serena, you know?"

It was a nailing-biting night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. After narrowly edging out Kontaveit to win the first set, Williams lost the second before clinching victory in the third.

"Honestly, after I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I gotta give my best effort 'cause this could be it," the athlete, who announced in an August essay for Vogue that she's retiring (or "evolving away") from tennis, continued. "And so really, I just wanted to just keep trying and see what I could do and just do my best. And I was just really excited to be honest."

When asked how she beat Kontaveit, Williams replied, "Well, I'm a pretty good player. You know, this is what I do best. I love a challenge. I love rising to the challenge."

photos
Serena Williams Through the Years

Williams returned to tennis in June after suffering a leg injury at Wimbledon in 2021.

"I haven't played many matches, but I've been practicing really well," she added. "And my last few matches, it just wasn't coming together. I'm like, 'But this isn't me.' And, you know, the last couple matches here in New York, it's really come together."

But Williams is ready to make this final Grand Slam tournament count.

"It's no rush here," she said during the post-match interview. "I'm loving this crowd. Oh my goodness, it's really fantastic. There's still a little left in me. We'll see."

Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

2

Lea Michele Addresses Past Allegations and Claim That She Can't Read

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Williams has had a lot of supporters—including her husband Alexis Ohanian and 5-year-old daughter Olympia—cheering her on from her player's box. And her fans are sure to keep supporting the tennis champ as she competes in her first-round doubles match with Venus Williams on Sept. 1 and her third-round singles match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 2. 

To see some of the stars who've attended the U.S. Open this year, keep scrolling.

@FernandoAlonsoPhotographer
Gigi Hadid
David Dow for Grey Goose vodka
Eli Brown
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Zendaya
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor
Gotham/GC Images
Offset, Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Anna Wintour
Gotham/GC Images
Ashley Graham
Gotham/GC Images
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma
Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Bill Clinton
Elsa/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Hugh Jackman, Anthony Anderson
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Gayle King
Gotham/GC Images
Queen Latifah
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

2

Lea Michele Addresses Past Allegations and Claim That She Can't Read

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

4

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

5

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago