Timothée Chalamet Is a Big Mood Ahead of Venice Film Festival Premiere

Timothée Chalamet is quite literally taking a glass half full approach to his time in Venice.
The 26-year-old is currently having the time his life in Italy ahead of the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie Bones and All. On Sept. 1, the actor was photographed smiling from ear to ear as he enjoyed a martini during a daytime outing.
Based on the 2015 novel of the same time, the film follows a "story of first love" between two teenagers, who just so happen to also be cannibals. For the movie, which also stars Taylor Russell, Chalamet reunited with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Michael Stuhlbarg.
In early August, the Dune star teased the premise of the film (while simultaneously confusing fans) when dropped hints on Twitter about "soft bones," "crunchy bones" and finally, "boney bones." But all the eyebrow-raising came to end when he dropped the trailer for the movie shortly after.
While fans won't be able to see the film in theaters until November, until then, there's plenty of pics from the annual film festival that just may hold you over: