Timothée Chalamet Is a Big Mood Ahead of Venice Film Festival Premiere

Timothée Chalamet, who is in town for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie, Bones and All, is kicking the festivities off with a little downtime. See the photo of the 26-year-old.

By Kisha Forde Sep 01, 2022 3:04 PMTags
Venice Film FestivalCelebritiesTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Timothée Chalamet is quite literally taking a glass half full approach to his time in Venice.

The 26-year-old is currently having the time his life in Italy ahead of the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of his new movie Bones and All. On Sept. 1, the actor was photographed smiling from ear to ear as he enjoyed a martini during a daytime outing.
 
Based on the 2015 novel of the same time, the film follows a "story of first love" between two teenagers, who just so happen to also be cannibals. For the movie, which also stars Taylor Russell, Chalamet reunited with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Michael Stuhlbarg.
 
In early August, the Dune star teased the premise of the film (while simultaneously confusing fans) when dropped hints on Twitter about "soft bones," "crunchy bones" and finally, "boney bones." But all the eyebrow-raising came to end when he dropped the trailer for the movie shortly after.

photos
Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

While fans won't be able to see the film in theaters until November, until then, there's plenty of pics from the annual film festival that just may hold you over:
 

Jacopo M. Raule/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Adam Driver
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hillary Clinton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regé-Jean Page
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Don Cheadle & Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photopix/GC Images
Tessa Thompson
Photopix/GC Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

2

Lea Michele Addresses Past Allegations and Claim That She Can't Read

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

2

Lea Michele Addresses Past Allegations and Claim That She Can't Read

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

4

Dominic Monaghan Gets Candid About His Split From Evangeline Lilly

5

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago