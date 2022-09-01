Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago

Watch : DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago.

The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," Stacey, 55, captioned the Aug. 31 Instagram post. "Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy."

In the clip, the actress tells her followers that she's "ashamed" that she is just now finding out about DMX's death. "I didn't know DMX died," she explained. "I didn't know from a cocaine overdose."

Stacey added, "I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don't lose."