Lindsay Lohan's Acting Return Continues With New Netflix Movie

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

Ready for some grool news?

Lindsay Lohan's next film has been revealed. While fans already know the actress, 36, is set to star in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas (which premieres in November), the streaming service has now announced that she'll also be appearing in its new movie Irish Wish.

So what is it about? According to Netflix, the film centers on the lead Maddie, who watches the love of her life get engaged to her best friend and then agrees to serve as a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. As the big day approaches, Maddie makes a wish for true love and ends up waking up as the bride-to-be. But is this really what she wanted, or does she find love elsewhere?

The film is directed by Janeen Damian, who also wrote and directed Falling for Christmas. In addition, Damian wrote Irish Wish along with Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian. A premiere date for the film has yet to be announced.