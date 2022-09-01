Lea Michele Addresses Past Allegations and "Sad" Claim That She Can't Read

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Ahead of a new chapter in her career, Lea Michele is discussing her past.



Days before her upcoming debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl, the 35-year-old opened up about the aspects of her professional life, including past allegations about her conduct amongst Glee co-stars.



(In June 2020, Glee star Samantha Ware accused Michele of making her experience on the show, which ran from 2009 to 2015, "a living hell" and said she faced "traumatic microaggressions" from Michele. In response, Michele issued an apology for the ways "she hurt other people.")



Now, the Scream Queens actress said that the allegations against her evoked an "intense time of reflection."



"I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader," she told the New York Times in an interview published Sept. 1. "It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera's rolling, but also when it's not. And that wasn't always the most important thing for me."