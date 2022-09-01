Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages

Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling.
As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," she wrote in a post, set to Mariah Carey's song, "Thirsty." She added, "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."
And according to Chrishell, she has receipts for future use if needed. "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she continued in a follow-up message. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."
The Days of Our Lives star added, "But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you. You guys are smart. I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins."
In early August, Netflix announced that two new (but also familiar) faces would be joining the Oppenheim brokerage for both seasons six and seven: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.
As viewers may already know, Bre is a model who recently welcomed a son, Legend, with Nick Cannon. As for Nicole, she's previously appeared on Selling Sunset, having officiated Mary Fitzgerald's wedding to Romain Bonnet in the season two finale.
But one person we know Chrishell isn't referring to? Christine Quinn, of course. In mid-August, E! News confirmed that the reality TV star would not return to the Netflix hit after five seasons.
Only time will tell when it comes to the co-star Chrishell is calling out. But until then, relive all of the drama thus far with all five seasons currently on Netflix.