This $22 Longline Sports Bra Doubles as a Workout Top and It Has 17,300+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Working out isn't even half the battle when it comes to stepping up your fitness game. It's all about getting in the right mindset. For some of us, that can come from shopping; i.e. making sure that we have activewear that's supportive, comfortable, stretchy, and not constricting. No one wants to spend their whole workout pulling up their leggings or adjusting a sports bra. Instead of worrying about your clothes, use your gym time to concentrate on your goals.
If you're rolling your eyes at my ode to shopping for gym apparel, I understand why. Activewear can get pretty pricey, but does a high price actually equate to high quality? Not always. The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's just $22. Plus, it's basically a two-in-one item because it doubles as a workout top. It is supportive, yet comfortable with the ideal amount of stretch. It comes in 14 colors and it has removable pads.
Stop worrying about your sports bra and just focus on your workout. This bra top is a total winner.
The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra
There are 14 colorways to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to XL.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra Reviews
A shopper explained, "My ladies do NOT sit pretty, I'm a 40DDD and this top fits perfectly and the best part... I DON'T NEED TO WEAR A BRA!! planning on getting this top in every color it's so cute, comfortable, and flattering!!!"
Another person gushed, "Soooo comfortable i live in this top now i sleep in it and i've worked out in it no complaints want more colors very flattering on the boobs."
Someone else declared. "This is the best. Sports bra I've ever owned. It's comfortable, not suffocating. It's true to size, unlike lots of other Amazon purchases! It's flattering, because it fits so well. Definitely worth the buy!"
A fan of the sports bra reviewed, "So obsessed that I ordered this in 5 colors! I am a 36C and tried a medium and large. I ended up with the large because it's not so tight on my chest. This top is SO COMFORTABLE. I have worn it for working out, just hanging out, under cardigans, etc and I love it every time. It's supportive enough for cycling and boxing classes although some colors show sweat a lot. I feel like I can replace all of my sports bras and workout tops with this."
An Amazon customer raved, "OK WOW! I've been looking for an affordable workout top with a build in bra and fits just right so when I'm doing yoga pose (ex. Upside down) that my shirt doesn't fall down to my chin. This top is everything I've been looking for and more. You cannot beat the quality, comfort and fit for this price!!! Excellent dupe to Lulu."
"I was looking for a good workout shirt with a sort of sports bra style, and this was it. It is so flattering and fits so well. Everything stays in place and doesn't jump around when I'm working out. Love it," an Amazon shopper reviewed.
Another said, "So soft and comfortable! Very pleased with the fit, I've had some tank bras that were too tight/loose but this one is perfect!"
A shopper stated, "This brand is luxurious! This is my go-to top for working or working-out from home. The built-in bra is perfect- it does not dig and the pads are a nice quality & size. The cut is super flattering and the flattened stitching makes this top extra comfortable. I can not stand athletic wear that has high-pile stitching!"
"I've been looking for the perfect sports bra that I can wear everyday. It doesn't curl like others. It has a beautiful fit and a lot of support. Honestly I am very happy with this purchase and I am here to get another one," someone wrote.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds, which are perfect for the gym.