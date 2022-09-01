Tessa Thompson Cleverly Ties Her Diamond Choker Around Her Hair at the Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson rocked a diamond chain choker around her neck and hair at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31. See how she styled her trend-setting accessory.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 01, 2022 2:57 AMTags
FashionVenice Film FestivalCelebritiesTessa ThompsonE! Insider
Watch: Tessa Thompson Won't Tell Chris Hemsworth's Secret

Tessa Thompson has the world of fashion in a chokehold with this choker fashion choice.

The Creed actress proved that you can use your choker necklaces as a way to keep your hair back while also making a stylish statement. Tessa stepped out on the White Noise red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in a striking Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble paired with a diamond chain choker, which she tucked her hair into.

Basically, this is the most practical choker you'll see on a red carpet, as it eliminates the need for hair scrunchies altogether.

It's not the first time Tessa has rocked this genius fashion choice. Back in June, the 38-year-old showed out at the season four premiere of Westworld in a gold sheer dress paired with a black velvet choker that she tied over her hair.

In fact, Tessa has a theory that she brought the ‘90s trend of wearing a choker back into style. In 2016, the actress reflected on how the nostalgic accessory was making its way back into popularity.

photos
2022 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

"The thing is I already had a really impressive choker collection before this went down," she shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I started making like lace chokers and now that's a thing."

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

During the interview, Tessa and stylist Wayman Bannerman recalled when she sported a slip dress with a gold choker at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week back in 2015. She teased about the then-growing trend, "And maybe, maybe that's why."

Now it's time for Tessa to strike a whole new wave of necklace inspiration once again.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden & More Stars

3

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star

4

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Ben Affleck Told Her in Wedding Speech

5

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died a Year Ago