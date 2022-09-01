Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Attends College Music Class at USC

Fight on, Olivia Rodrigo!
The 19-year-old reportedly surprised students by attending a lecture at USC's Thornton School of Music. As seen in a photo published by TMZ, the pop star is paying close attention during the lecture, while a student captions the shot, "No way I'm in class with Olivia bruh."
E! News confirms that the USC Student Directory lists a student named Olivia Rodrigo as a visiting undergraduate student. Per the school's website, a visiting student takes individual classes "for professional or personal development without enrolling in a degree program."
However, the university tells E! News that it's "unable to provide information about individual students because of student privacy laws."
Hopefully, class wasn't too brutal for the pop star, who has a previous connection with USC. According to USC Thornton's website, alumni from the studio guitar and popular music programs appeared in Olivia's live performance of "favorite crime."
Not to mention, her BFF Iris Apatow—whose parents are actors Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow—is also a Trojan and has been studying film at USC, per Netflix.
USC's Trojan Marching Band also appear to be big fans of the teen sensation, playing a cover of her hit "good 4 u" during football games. Olivia previously recorded a portion of her 2021 visual concert "SOUR Prom" at USC's Cromwell field as a band and fans filled up bleachers for "good 4 u."
But USC isn't the only place where Olivia is making surprise appearances.
During a Billy Joel concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the legend brought Olivia out to the stage as a special guest.
"I'm going to bring up another young musician. This is a very talented singer-songwriter," he said. "I like her music and so do my kids. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo."
Olivia, who referenced the iconic singer in her single "Deja Vu", thanked him for including her, adding, "I'm such a huge fan and I couldn't have written the next one without you, so thank you."
The two performed "Deja Vu," where Olivia sings, "I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel / ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl.'"
Following the performance, Olivia shared images of herself with Billy backstage, captioning her Instagram stories, "biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!"
This story was updated on Sept. 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT with a statement from USC.