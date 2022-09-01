Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College with an "Iconic" Ceremony

Steph Curry is making threes on and off the court.
The Golden State Warriors shared on Instagram Aug. 31 that their point guard achieved three momentous milestones. The account uploaded a video of Steph walking across the graduation stage at North Carolina's Davidson College with a caption reading, "Stephen Curry got his diploma, was inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, AND had his jersey retired today. Iconic."
In a video posted by the Davidson Men's Basketball Instagram account, Steph proudly holds up his degree while people in the audience tell him to move the tassel on his cap from right to left, signifying his official graduation. Steph, with a grin on his face, then throws the cap into the air.
The celebrations continued throughout the ceremony. Besides graduating, Davidson Athletics honored Steph by retiring his jersey number. A Davidson Athletics video shows the audience counting down from 10 to reveal a red jersey with "Curry" and the number "30."
The years "2006-2009" were on the jersey's bottom half, indicating the time Steph attended the school before leaving his senior year to declare for the NBA draft.
Steph's ceremony held a special significance for the school's athletics department which said the event marked the "first number retired in school history."
The school then inducted Steph, now 34, into their Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, concluding in simple words: "What. A. Day."
As seen in a clip, Steph "closed out #CurryFor3 Day the only way we know how" by leading the crowd in an acapella rendition of "Sweet Caroline."
Now that's a slam dunk of a day.