Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College with an "Iconic" Ceremony

Steph Curry is making threes on and off the court.

The Golden State Warriors shared on Instagram Aug. 31 that their point guard achieved three momentous milestones. The account uploaded a video of Steph walking across the graduation stage at North Carolina's Davidson College with a caption reading, "Stephen Curry got his diploma, was inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame, AND had his jersey retired today. Iconic."

In a video posted by the Davidson Men's Basketball Instagram account, Steph proudly holds up his degree while people in the audience tell him to move the tassel on his cap from right to left, signifying his official graduation. Steph, with a grin on his face, then throws the cap into the air.

The celebrations continued throughout the ceremony. Besides graduating, Davidson Athletics honored Steph by retiring his jersey number. A Davidson Athletics video shows the audience counting down from 10 to reveal a red jersey with "Curry" and the number "30."