See Dylan Sprouse and Girlfriend Barbara Palvin Share Sweet Kiss on the Red Carpet

Watch : Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

That's amore!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took their love abroad to Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where they walked the White Noise red carpet together hand in hand. It's clear the pair remain as happy as ever as they couldn't help but share a sweet moment together in photographs taken on Aug. 31.

The After We Collided star and the model channeled old Hollywood glam with their outfits with Barbara—who is an ambassador for Armani Beauty—wearing a black sequin dress. Her gown is an archival Armani Privé piece from the brand's spring 2019 couture collection.

Dylan chose a black and white tuxedo ensemble for the event, which he topped off with a bowtie and leather Oxford lace-up shoes.