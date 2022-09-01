Cate Blanchett's Floral Outfit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival Is Actually Groundbreaking

Watch : Cate Blanchett Is First Female Marvel Villainess on Screen

Cate Blanchett certainly brought the flower power to the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Tar actress turned heads on the red carpet wearing a sleek black jumpsuit that was anything but basic, especially with the gorgeous arrangement that blossomed on top of the corseted bodice. Case in point? The strapless design featured explosion of flowers that were displayed in vibrant colors of red-orange, violet and white.

We have a feeling The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly would even call this floral display groundbreaking.

Cate, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, wore an ensemble from Schiaparelli's 2022 couture collection. The Oscar-winning actress kept her glam simple, opting for a natural makeup look and loose waves. Clearly, the outfit was meant to have all of the attention.

This isn't the only jaw-dropping look the actress has worn at the Venice Film Festival.

Before hitting the red carpet, she attended the Tar photocall in a sky blue pantsuit by Roksanda. The regal look included pleated trousers and an oversized top with black graphic lines that added edge and an Art Deco vibe to it.