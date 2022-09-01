Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Have a Date Night at 2022 U.S. Open After Reconciliation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor just had a grand slam of a date as they watched Rafael Nadal take on Rinky Hijikata at the 2022 U.S. Open. Take a look at their night out.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 01, 2022 12:19 AMTags
SightingsBen StillerCouplesCelebritiesU.S. Open
Watch: Ben Stiller's Number 1 Tip for Parenting

Now that's a really, really ridiculously good-looking couple.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were all smiles on Aug. 30 when they watched Rafael Nadal go head-to-head with Rinky Hijikata at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York. Proving that love was more than just a tennis score, the couple—who rekindled their romance during the pandemic after splitting in 2017—looked super cozy as they sat in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

At one point during their date night, the Zoolander co-stars spotted themselves on the jumbotron and happily waved at the camera.

The outing comes months six months after Ben, 56, shared that he had reconciled with Christine, 51, while quarantining with the actress and their kids: daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17. In an interview with Esquire published this February, the Severance director recalled how his relationship with Christine "evolved" from exes to lovers once again when he moved back into their family home amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

photos
Ben Stiller's Best Roles

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," said Ben, who has been married to Christine since 2000. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

And the duo aren't the only stars spotted at the U.S. Open! Keeping scrolling to see who else have been sighted at the tennis tournament.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Zendaya
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor
Gotham/GC Images
Offset, Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Anna Wintour
Gotham/GC Images
Ashley Graham
Gotham/GC Images
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma
Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Bill Clinton
Elsa/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Hugh Jackman, Anthony Anderson
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Gayle King
Gotham/GC Images
Queen Latifah

Trending Stories

1

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

2

Emma Heming Discusses "Grief" Amid Husband Bruce Willis' Health Battle

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Emma Heming Discusses "Grief" Amid Husband Bruce Willis' Health Battle

2

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold Leave Dancing With the Stars

3

Beyond Scared Straight’s Ashley Tropez Dead at 24

4

Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud

5

Elsie Fisher & Kyra Sedgwick Join The Summer I Turned Pretty