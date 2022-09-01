Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Have a Date Night at 2022 U.S. Open After Reconciliation

Watch : Ben Stiller's Number 1 Tip for Parenting

Now that's a really, really ridiculously good-looking couple.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were all smiles on Aug. 30 when they watched Rafael Nadal go head-to-head with Rinky Hijikata at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York. Proving that love was more than just a tennis score, the couple—who rekindled their romance during the pandemic after splitting in 2017—looked super cozy as they sat in the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

At one point during their date night, the Zoolander co-stars spotted themselves on the jumbotron and happily waved at the camera.

The outing comes months six months after Ben, 56, shared that he had reconciled with Christine, 51, while quarantining with the actress and their kids: daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17. In an interview with Esquire published this February, the Severance director recalled how his relationship with Christine "evolved" from exes to lovers once again when he moved back into their family home amid COVID-19 lockdowns.