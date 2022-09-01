Here's What Emma Roberts Had to Say About Joining Marvel's Madame Web

Tell Me Lies executive producer Emma Roberts shared her experience filming the upcoming Spiderman spinoff Madame Web. Details on what we can expect here.

Marvelous things are in the works!

With over a year remaining until Madame Web's slated release, we are eager for details about the next installment in the Spider-Verse. Although a full character breakdown and cast list have not been released, we do know Tell Me Lies executive producer Emma Roberts is on the roster.  

But as far as what role Roberts will play in the Spiderman spin-off, now that still remains a mystery. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight the actress stayed pretty tight-lipped about details for her character. However, she did tease, "I can tell you that I'm in L.A. right now, but I'm going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we'll just have to see."

She went on to say that her experience on the set so far has been "really fun."

She clearly is good at keeping secrets but, hey, we'll take what we can get!

She did however share a bit more about what it's been like working with co-stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeny, sharing, "I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone."

Though Roberts ultimately didn't give up the goods, she did set the bar high on what we can expect from the film assuring that "it's so cool," continuing, "I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real."

Until that time, we'll have to wait until the film is released on Oct. 6 in 2023. 

