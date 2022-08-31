Cher Responds When Twitter User Dubs Dua Lipa the “Cher of Our Generation”

Watch : Cher Ends Twitter War With Bynes

Some Twitter users might wish they could turn back time.

In a now-deleted post, a Dua Lipa fan compared the pop star to Cher, showing the two women side-by-side at different Grammy awards wearing sleek black hair with glittery outfits. The post read, "Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation" and another user agreed, writing "so much truth in one Tweet."

Cher had something to say about that, replying "How many yrs are in a generation," with a thinking emoji, promptly setting Twitter on fire.

Fans of the Moonstruck actress had her back, with one user writing, "@Cher is Cher. No one else will ever be Cher. Period." Another person further emphasized the Cher's legacy, commenting, "People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it's not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground. That was Cher. Also Cher has starred in movies and her own TV show. She is the one and only."