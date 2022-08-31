Rachel Bilson Confirms She’s in a Relationship

Watch : Rachel Bilson Reveals She & Bill Hader Broke Up Via Phone

Rachel Bilson's heart (of Dixie) is in the hands of someone new.

The Take Two actress revealed that she is off the market while speaking on the Aug. 31 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. When asked by host Alex Cooper if she is single at the moment, Rachel gave a firm, "I am not."

As for who her romantic partner is? Rachel didn't give away their identity or too many details, but we did learn a few things about their relationship.

"Is he bringing you coffee in the morning?" Alex quipped. "Is he bringing you missionary?" to which Rachel replied, "F--k yeah."

Rachel's romance comes nearly two years after she and Bill Hader called it quits after less than a year together. At the time of their split, a source told E! News that Rachel was "absolutely devastated."

Earlier this year, she was photographed on the beach with artist Zac LaRoc, who had his arms around her. However, the nature of their relationship is unclear.