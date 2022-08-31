Rachel Bilson Confirms She’s in a Relationship

Rachel Bilson's heart (of Dixie) is in the hands of someone new.
The Take Two actress revealed that she is off the market while speaking on the Aug. 31 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. When asked by host Alex Cooper if she is single at the moment, Rachel gave a firm, "I am not."
As for who her romantic partner is? Rachel didn't give away their identity or too many details, but we did learn a few things about their relationship.
"Is he bringing you coffee in the morning?" Alex quipped. "Is he bringing you missionary?" to which Rachel replied, "F--k yeah."
Rachel's romance comes nearly two years after she and Bill Hader called it quits after less than a year together. At the time of their split, a source told E! News that Rachel was "absolutely devastated."
Earlier this year, she was photographed on the beach with artist Zac LaRoc, who had his arms around her. However, the nature of their relationship is unclear.
Looking back on her past relationships, Rachel—who is mom to 7-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen—shared that there is a theme to her dating history.
"This is a generalization," the 41-year-old said on the podcast. "I think I've dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very like self-involved tenancies."
Rachel said that it doesn't apply to all of her past relationships, noting that her daughter's father "is not like that," but she does feel "it is a theme"—and one she doesn't like.
Reflecting on her habit of dating those in the industry, The O.C. actress explained that romances can easily bloom from sharing a workplace.
"You're around them every day and you'll meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone," Rachel said. "Yes, it's a set, but it's literally someone you're spending mostly 12 hours a day with, so you're going to get to know these people better than you would get to know someone you're just casually dating in the beginning."