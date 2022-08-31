Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Virgo

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Influence: The Hierophant
Music: "All Yours" by Widowspeak, "Coroico" by Chancha Via Circuito
Wisdom is ready to settle down and move in with you this month, Virgo. It's time for you to accept the responsibility and not hold back from taking this very important step. For many of you, there may be something you're working on that will support the earth, our planet or our very consciousness! And for all of you: Go out in nature. Hit the trails. Talk to the trees. Let your mind empty so your soul can guide you. Release your usual thoughts to make way for a deeper wisdom.
Here comes the magic. You are our teacher. You are meant to help guide us, so let your lesson plan unfold!
Final Thought: "Earth teach me stillness as the grasses are stilled with light. Earth teach me suffering as old stones suffer with memory. Earth teach me humility as blossoms are humble with beginning. Earth teach me caring as the mother who secures her young. Earth teach me courage as the tree which stands alone. Earth teach me limitation as the ant which crawls on the ground. Earth teach me freedom as the eagle which soars in the sky. Earth team me resignation as the leaves which die in the fall. Earth teach me regeneration as the seed which rises in the spring. Earth teach me to forget myself as melted snow forgets its life. Earth teach me to remember kindness as dry fields weep with rain." —Nancy Wood