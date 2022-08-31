Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Libra

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Influence: Page of Swords
Music: "Big Black Car" by Gregory Alan Isakov, "I've Never Been To LA" by Oscar Lang and Wallice, "Shake" by Santigold
Anything in your life that feels uncertain right now, know it's all designed that way and you've got this, Libra. You have the support around to help you, so ask for help. Talk to your mentors, your wise friends, your spirit guides: The answers are there to be found. Plus, you'll be seeing who's really there to support your expansion—because, yes, that is what is happening.
You are going to see at every turn the question of, How am I going to fix this? What do I do? But with just your thoughts, the answers will appear as if by magic. Your mentor will call you and tell you what to do. You will dream and see the answers. And with this new expansion, the resolution will be more amazing and beautiful than anything you could've dreamed up.
Final Thought: "People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I do not believe in circumstances. The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they cannot find them, they make them." —George Bernard Shaw