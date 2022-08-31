Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Capricorn

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)
Influence: Three of Swords
Music: "Moon Like Sour Candy" by The Ophelias, "THATS WHAT I WANT" by Lil Nas X, "Joyride" by Roxette
Can you allow in more love, Cap? "Allow" being the key word here. Have you felt something is missing in life? Are you feeling like you are not getting enough love? What do you want? What do you need? Because you deserve more love. And you can start by loving yourself more. Find that part of yourself that feels so imperfect and just give it all the love.
Where have you been judging or making things really hard on yourself because you think that's what you deserve, what is expected of you, or how it's just supposed to be—yeah, that time is over. You deserve love, simple as that. So don't doubt what you want and just ask for it, whatever kind of love it is. (Though you may not even need to ask, because the universe will reflect it back.) Prepare for a joyride!
Final Thought: "Live your life each day as you would climb a mountain. An occasional glance toward the summit keeps the goal in mind, but many beautiful scenes are to be observed from each new vantage point. Climb slowly, steadily, enjoying each passing moment; and the view from the summit will serve as a fitting climax for the journey." — Harold B. Melchart