Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Pisces

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Influence: The World
Music: "Hate" by Loyle Carner, "Just the Way You Are" by Billy Joel
Be your truth. Be your passion. Be you, Pisces. More than ever before, your true self wants to stand on its own. Don't ignore what you're hearing from your heart. Others will challenge it. Others will tell you it's wrong. But you know they're only speaking from their own fear, their own hurt, their own jealousy. Trust in what you intuitively know as an old soul. You know you know.
Your passion cannot be tamed this month. Your feelings won't allow themselves to be cast aside. There is a part of you that needs to acknowledge a darkness or sadness within so that you can truly BE. No more just pleasing others or ignoring what you know you need deep down. This may feel challenging if you have been ignoring parts of yourself, so just let the truths come flying out. Let the person you know you are come out.
Final Thought: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." —Paul McCartney