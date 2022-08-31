Your September Horoscopes Are Here, Aries

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your September taroscope...
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Influence: The Sun
Music: "Waiting for My Real Life to Begin" by Colin Hay, "Get Loud" by Tia P. and Redwood
Own your power this month, Aries. Don't forget that you have the power to shine your light on every situation, and you can play with this in very simple ways: "I bless this water. I'm grateful for how it nourishes and fills me." Then, feel your magic. Buy yourself flowers this month (or maybe even a flower crown if you're feeling extra. And talk to your flowers—watch how they bloom for you, at you, with you! It's all about simple powers, yet in their simplicity they will feel so profound.
Your potential to tap into the Mystic is at a 10 in September. Use it. If you are having a hard time with this message, try to say goodbye to your past, or at least the part of you that's been holding on to suffering. You're seeing that you can move past it. Say thank you and farewell, and channel that energy into brightening your light.
Final Thought: "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." —Henri Matisse