Why Gloria Estefan's Barbie Doll Is the Biggest Honor She’s Received Yet

Gloria Estefan is officially a Barbie girl!

The legendary musician has undoubtedly left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. She's not only earned countless Latin Grammys and Grammy Awards, but has also been named one of the greatest artists of all time by VH1 and Billboard (among other accolades).

However, Gloria exclusively tells E! News that out of all the awards she's received in her decades-long career, having a Barbie in her image is "a big one for me."

"I played with Barbies since I was a little girl," she shared. "It was just a thrill and they were really sticklers about being accurate."

Gloria's doll, which celebrates the 65th anniversary of her 1989 hit "Get on Your Feet," is a replica of her iconic fashion look from the music video.

"I wanted to emulate the torero jackets because my grandfather was from Asturias, Spain," she said, explaining the history of her memorable outfit, "and a mix of Moroccan from the Lebanese side of Emilio [Estefan]'s family because him and I are so intertwined. It's just one of my favorite looks that I've ever had."