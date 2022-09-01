Nordstrom Labor Day: These Up to 60% Off Deals From Tory Burch, Free People & More Are Selling Out Fast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Out of the all the Labor Day and end of summer sales you can be shopping right now, one you definitely don't want to miss is Nordstrom's Summer Sale. Not only do they have everything from clothing, shoes and jewelry to home and beauty, Nordstrom also carries top brands like Tory Burch, Free People, Madewell, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Steve Madden, Kate Spade, Olaplex, Nike, UGG and so much more.
According to Nordstrom, their big summer sale has deals up to 60% off. However, we managed to find deals for even more! For instance, these classic Rag & Bone boyfriend jeans, originally $195, are on sale now for less than $30. There are several other great items on sale for up to 85% off as well. Whether you're looking to shop fall wardrobe essentials or in need of good gifts to give, Nordstrom's Summer Sale is one you should check out ASAP.
We've rounded up just a few deals and styles we're eyeing. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Summer Sale
Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot
A pair of stylish Chelsea boots for fall? Can't go wrong with that! These boots from Steve Madden features a chunky heel and ribbed detail for style and comfort. You can get it in black, sand and bone. Right now, it's on sale for $70.
Good American Extreme V High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Good American jeans are comfy, figure flattering and designed to last. Every pair of jeans we've tried have been hits, and we highly recommend trying out a pair for yourself especially when they're on sale. Right now, you can snag these ankle skinny jeans, originally $99, for $40. Such an incredible deal!
Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule
Take your office look to the next level with Steve Madden's Fleur Pointed Toe Mule. It's on sale now in the Cognac Suede option for just $57. Such a great pair of shoes for fall.
Tory Burch Georgia Square Toe Ballet Flat
Fan of Tory Burch? You're in luck! Nordstrom's Summer Sale has great deals on Tory Burch shoe styles including these glam square toe ballet flats. It comes in several colors and sale prices start at $166.
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Now's your chance to snag this Tory Burch staple at a really good price! We'd hurry though as sizes are selling out fast.
Tory Burch Tory Sneaker
These cool, lightweight vintage-inspired sneakers by Tory Burch will instantly take your casual look to the next level. The Tory Sneaker has hundreds of perfect five-star reviews with many shoppers loving how cute and comfortable they are. They're originally $228, but you can snag a pair today for $137.
Rag & Bone Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans
A pair of Rag & Bone jeans for less than $100 is already a great deal, but right now you can score these slim boyfriend jeans for less than $30! Amazing and guaranteed to sell out.
Free People When It Rains Cotton V-Neck Sweater
The When It Rains Cotton V-Neck Sweater from Free People is casual, cool and features a comfy, relaxed fit. The color is so pretty and the balloon sleeves make it extra chic. Best part is, it's on sale now for $45.
Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuff Beanie
Once the weather gets cooler, you'll be wearing this chunky wool cuff beanie by Madewell over and over again. It's originally $38 but on sale now for $18.
Kate Spade All Day Dot Print Leather Tote Bag
Need a new bag for work? The Kate Spade All Day leather tote bag is definitely worth checking out. The dimensions are 11" W x 15" H x 5.5" D, so you're sure to fit everything you need and more. It even comes with a detachable zip pouch! The bag is listed at $248, but you can get it on sale today for $149.
Topshop Single Breasted Blazer
Topshop Single Breasted Blazer is super versatile and perfect for work, a night out or even a casual day look. It's originally $65, but you can get it on sale now for $52.
Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
This classy crossbody bag from Coach is a total wardrobe staple. It features interior dividers, making it super easy to stay organized. It's perfect for formal event or days when you only want to carry around the essentials. Right now, it's on sale for $90.
